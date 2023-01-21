Maryville College forward Kordell Kah was happy to break a three-year old Senior Day tradition.
Since arriving at Maryville as a freshman for the 2019-20 season — also the same year Raul Placeres took over as the Scots’ head coach — Kah’s Maryville teams have not won a Senior Day game.
The Scots bucked that trend Saturday afternoon inside Cooper Athletic Center, when they downed Berea, 89-65, to finish its five-game homestand. Maryville College honored three seniors before the game — Kah, Myles Rasnick and Charlie Cochran – and they were three of the five Scots who scored double figure points in their second consecutive Collegiate Conference of the South victory.
“It’s huge pride to get out here on my Senior Day and get a win,” Kah told The Daily Times. “We hadn’t had a win on Senior Day during my whole career, a little fun fact for today. To get a win tonight, to play well, to see my team do well and have everyone play, it’s a blessing to me to be part of a program like this for so long.”
“I was excited to see them all in double figures and contributing in their own way to the win tonight,” Placeres added. “I’m happy for them. I’d been O-fer on Senior Night, and those are tough nights because there’s a lot of emotion that takes place.”
Maryville’s (9-8, 4-2 CCS) start to the game suggested that more unpleasant emotions might follow. Separate scoring droughts of two minutes, 22 seconds and four minutes, 52 seconds allowed Berea (11-8, 3-3 CCS) to extend its lead as large as 27-18. The Scots committed 11 first-half turnovers, including five during the near five-minute drought.
A young team, like Maryville, often gets caught up in the emotions of a game when things do not go its way. It took Placeres reminding his team of all the good things they were doing defensively — holding Berea to 36.7% in the first half — during a media timeout to break them out of the slump.
“As a young team, sometimes in the moment of the game you lose what’s happening,” Kah said. “The vibe was kind of, ‘We’re not playing well, the game’s too close.’ The truth is we were playing great defense and the score was low, we were just doing stupid things and turning the ball over. Once we got settled and realized how good we were doing defensively, we started executing and the floodgates opened.”
The Scots got a defensive stop out of the timeout and then Daryl Rice nailed a 3-pointer on the other end. Jackson Garner made a triple on their next possession, followed by back-to-back layups from Rasnick. Chase Morgan added a layup of his own to cap the half and the 12-0 Scots run.
Maryville scored the last 16 points of the half, all while holding Berea — the CCS’s No. 3 offense in points per game (74.8) without a point for the final seven minutes, 17 seconds. A 6-0 Maryville start to the second half, with Kah, Rasnick and Garner all contributing to complete its decisive 22-0 run.
Kah and Rasnick both finished with 16 points and were Maryville’s top scorers on their special afternoon. The duo each went 3-for-4 from deep. Garner connected on three triples to finish with 13 points, and Morgan added 11 off the bench. Maryville’s final senior Cochran, in his first start since Jan. 6, totaled 10 points and six rebounds.
The Scots shot 49.2% from the field for the game and went 11-of-27 from 3-point range, seven of which came in the second half. They outscored Berea 55-38 in the final 20 minutes, as they committed only three turnovers but had 12 assists on 19 made field goals.
“You couldn’t storybook that better,” Kah said. “You have all the seniors in double digits. Everyone gets to have fun. No one gets left out. And that’s what it truly means to be a Scot — it’s a family. I wanted all of our seniors to have a night where they could say I’m really happy and get to go celebrate after.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.