Ben Fox knew the culture he wanted his program to have when he was hired on Jan. 25, 2021, and part of making it a reality was recruiting players from winning programs.
That philosophy has not resulted in a wealth of wins through the first 19 games of his tenure, but it has had a noticeable impact on Maryville College’s resilience.
The Scots have already been asked to pick themselves up off the mat after a gut-punch loss twice this season, and it will be tasked with doing so again when it faces LaGrange at 1 p.m. today inside Callaway Stadium.
“We’re really blessed to have hit on a lot of kids who have been part of programs that have won a lot of football games,” Fox told The Daily Times. “While we don’t have a lot of seniors, we have some older players that have played a lot of college football and been through a lot, and then we have some young players who were part of culture changes at their high school.
“They know the energy that you have to have at practice, and I think they really love being together and playing.”
Maryville College (1-4, 1-1 USA South) nearly grasped its breakthrough victory under Fox a week ago versus then-No. 24 Huntingdon but totaled 64 yards in the second half to squander a 14-point lead.
The key to getting back on track lies with the Scots ability to establish the run better than it has through its first fives games in order to take advantage of the Panthers’ porous run defense.
Maryville College is averaging just over 100 rushing yards per game while LaGrange (1-3, 0-2) ranks 228th in the nation in rushing defense, allowing 243 yards per game.
The Scots endured a similar struggle running the football last season until it met with the Panthers and rushed for 307 yards on 63 attempts. Then-junior running back Cody Estep tied the program record with four rushing touchdowns.
“I think we know who we are and what we want to be, we just have to continue to strain every day,” Fox said. “Football in general, whether it’s offense or defense or special teams, if you have 10 guys doing what they’re supposed to do and one guy doesn’t, it looks like nobody is doing what they’re supposed to do.
“We’ve had a lot of spurts of success, but the lack of sustained success is because of that. We have too many stretches where we have 10 guys doing what they need to do and one guy who is not.”
Maryville College would love to rewrite the record books again against LaGrange, but it will settle for a victory that puts the memories of its losses to Berry, Shenandoah and Huntingdon anywhere but the forefront of its mind.
“I think you realize that we’re all really blessed to get to play and be able to be part of football,” Fox said. “It’s a really special game, and I do believe it takes special people to play it because the highs and lows of it. The only thing better this side of heaven than winning a football game is watching you children be born, and there is not much worse than losing a football game because you have to stew in it for a week.
“I think our guys have responded and had a pretty good week of practice. They’ve pushed themselves, and I think they’re desperate to win. They just want to play to the best of their ability, and I think they all believe that if they do that, we’ll have a chance to win every game we play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.