ROME, Georgia — There is confidence, and then there is whatever the Maryville College defense has.
“I think this defense is one of the best in the nation,” senior safety Haydn Tanner told The Daily Times. “It’s a big statement to make, but we have to fill those shoes, and I think we can.”
“We have the best defensive coordinator (Scott Brumett) in the country and we have the best defense in our conference,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox added. “They know what to do, they play together and they don’t make mistakes — you have to earn it.
“We feel confident about every game we’re playing because of our defense.”
After the opening week of the 2021 season, that statement may not be unfounded after a staunch performance during the Scots’ 20-14 loss to No. 25 Berry on Saturday inside Valhalla Stadium.
Maryville (0-1) limited a Berry (1-0) that ranked 42nd out of 245 Division-III programs in scoring offense (35 points per game) and 70th in total offense (400.2 yards per game) in 2019 to 254 total yards. The Vikings had 10 first downs over 13 offensive possessions.
The Scots held the Vikings to 96 yards in the first half to pave the way for a 14-7 halftime lead, but the defense was put in too many bad situations in the second half to sustain the upset bid.
Both Berry touchdown drives were 15 yards each. The only other times the Vikings reached the red zone, they were forced to settle for three field goals — two of which split the uprights.
And yet, despite the circumstances, the inability to make up for offensive and special teams mistakes is something that bothered an experienced defense with heightened expectations after finishing in the top 25 in total defense in 2018 and 2019.
“We have a high standard, and we gave up seven points in the first half and then 13 in the second,” Tanner said. “Regardless of where the ball is, we have to bow our backs and do our thing. Granted, we held them to two field goals, and that’s great, but we have to do better.
“When the offense struggles, we have to up our level even more to be able to hold this team to a standard and put our team on the map.”
In those moments, though, the Scots’ defense exhibited its greatest growth from years past, coming together as a team to try and encourage their struggling teammates instead of separating itself from the issue.
“Last year, whenever that happened, we kind of saw two different teams — the offense and the defense,” Tanner said. “One thing we’ve been trying to work on is coming together and being one team. We’re not pointing fingers. We’re not getting mad. We’re in this together, and as cliche as it sounds, we just have to pick each other up.”
Both touchdowns came on plays where there was some confusion amongst the unit because of an issue relaying the calls. Speeding that process up will be a point of emphasis in practice this week, as will gap integrity.
Those are the minute details that prevented a perfect defensive performance, one that could have potentially upended Berry all by itself.
Still, the backbone of this promising Maryville team made a statement in its first opportunity, and it is looking forward to many more throughout the season.
“There’s definitely a lot we can take away because now we see where we stand against a team like this,” senior linebacker Bo Hering said. “Berry has always been a good team, and I think this is a huge building block for us going into our game next week against Centre and into conference play.”
