For nearly three months the easy excuse for Maryville College’s poor record has been the inordinate number of inexperienced players on the roster.
On Wednesday night the message finally was different. The Scots are good enough to win in the USA South Athletic Conference with what they have. They just aren’t playing well enough when the games get tight in the closing minutes.
Maryville let another late lead slip away en route to a 90-83 loss to visiting Berea College at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
The Scots (3-12, 2-6 USAC) led by one point with five minutes to go but collapsed after that. They shot 2 of 12 from the field, missed 3 of 8 foul shots, committed two turnovers and gave up back-to-back layups on the same play in which a Berea player cut to the block and received a pass in stride.
It was similar to the late performances that have plagued Maryville throughout the previous eight losses despite being within a couple of possessions at the final media timeout. It is especially tough because Wednesday’s loss dropped the Scots to 0-9 at home.
“The youth doesn’t matter. It really doesn’t,” first-year coach Raul Placeres said. “We are better than these teams, but we can’t finish. It’s remarkable that we have won our games all on the road. I don’t know what it is. It’s a different team than played last Wednesday night. I don’t get it. It’s mind-boggling.”
Placeres said he could tell something was off when the players showed up to the gym an hour before the game. He tried to be more fired up than usual, but it didn’t work.
When the game began, Berea (9-7, 5-4) had little trouble getting to the rim. Eventually, the Mountaineers built a 9-point lead. Even though they needed another bucket at the halftime buzzer to take a 41-40 lead to the locker room, the point had been proven.
Maryville simply was not good enough on defense.
“It’s been kind of rough because we have a lot of young guys, but that doesn’t mean anything,” said sophomore Kevin Chong, who led Maryville with 21 points and 12 rebounds. “It all comes down to the mindset. You have to play through it and make sure even when the fatigue gets to you, you have to push through it.”
The Scots gained a five-point lead early in the second half, but Berea spurted right back into the lead. The game was tied 13 times overall and the lead changed 11 more times.
The last tie came when Maryville’s JR Sanders made two free throws with three minutes, 38 seconds to go. The last lead change came on the first of two well executed plays that led to layups by Berea’s Andrew Doty.
Quae Charlton did the most damage to Maryville off the Berea bench. He scored 29 points on 9 of 14 shooting.
Sanders matched Chong’s 21 points, and he added seven assists. Freshman Kordell Kah had 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks off the bench. Senior Josh Brooks added nine points, six rebounds and three assists.
Even though Maryville was adequate on offense, its effort on defense was just lackluster enough to allow Berea to pull away down the stretch.
The Scots get another chance to win a home game on Saturday when they play host to Methodist at 4 p.m. It will be a rematch of last season’s conference tournament championship game won by the Scots.
The difference this time around, however, is Maryville is scratching and clawing just to qualify for the postseason. That is still in the Scots’ reach, but not if they don’t find more fire than they had on Wednesday night.
“Our league has been so bad this year that going into today we would have qualified for the conference tournament,” Placeres said. “There needs to be a little more grit and toughness. Sometimes, as a player, you need to look deep inside.”
