A strong pitching performance on Tuesday afternoon was not enough for the Maryville College baseball team to win its season opener.
Berry scored on two sacrifice flies in the home half of the first inning and then rode four pitchers to a 2-1 win.
Both of those runs were scored on Maryville senior starter Jordan Davis, a Heritage High School graduate. Davis covered six innings and gave up five hits with no walks and struck out five.
The Scots scored in the third inning on an error. Alden Wright singled to right field, and Kolton Hicks went from first to third. The right fielder committed a throwing error, which allowed Hicks to score.
Hicks finished with two singles, and Cody Gregory led Maryville with three hits, including one double.
The Scots will play a three-game series at Oglethorpe this weekend.
