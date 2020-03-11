The Maryville College baseball team stretched its winning streak to nine games on Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Iowa Wesleyan.
The Scots won the first game 15-1 and scored three runs late in the second game to win that one 4-1.
Maryville (14-5) has made a habit out of piling up the hits, but it used three sacrifice flies to win the second game. Two of those came from clean-up batter Derek Hurt.
Jacob Hanson, Trevor Townsend and Anthony Rodriguez combined to limit Iowa Wesleyan to three hits in the nightcap. They each struck out three batters.
The Scots wasted no time seizing control of the first game by scoring seven runs in the first inning.
That was plenty of run support for starting pitcher DJ Cooper, who went six innings and gave up three hits and one run while striking out six.
Alden Wright led the offense with a double among three hits and three RBIs. Cody Gregory had two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
Hurt had one triple, one double and one RBI. Jimmy Meredith had one hit, two walks and two RBIs.
Maryville is back in action Saturday and Sunday when it hosts Methodist in a three-game series. Saturday's doubleheader begins at 1 p.m.
