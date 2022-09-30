Maryville College got a glimpse of what a championship program looks like and how far it was from being one itself a year ago.
Huntingdon, which ended up winning its fifth USA South championship in seven years, tallied 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back, putting 52 points on the scoreboard — the most MC had allowed since 2011.
However, the Scots have come a long way in the 10 months since that blowout, and they have an opportunity to prove it when the No. 24 Hawks come to Honaker Field at 1 p.m. today.
“I told our guys that we’ve played some really good teams early in the year, but this will be the most intense football game that any of our young players have played in,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “That’s the nature of a rivalry and that’s the nature of playing a championship team.”
Maryville College (1-3, 1-0 USA South) surrendered 570 total yards against Huntingdon (3-1, 1-0) last season.
The Hawks boast an offense capable of putting up similar numbers this time around, leading the USA South in total offense at 516 yards per game.
“A lot of it is just eliminating the freak plays,” Fox said. “They have a lot of good players. Now, I think we are a lot better on defense than we were a year ago for several reasons. It’s going to be about tackling in space, playing the ball when it’s in the air and doing your job. We have to have great eye discipline, we have to great alignment and great communication, and if we do those things, we’ll have a chance to make plays.
“Then you have to make the play because football comes down to the tackles you make and the tackles you break. We have to get them to the ground.”
The Hawks lean on a rushing attack that averages 228.5 yards per game, which ranks 24th in the nation.
It will be the toughest test yet for a Scots defense that is second in the USA South in rushing defense (113.3 yards per game).
“They want to run the ball, and in my experience, everything kind of flows through that because it sets up play-action passes and vertical shots,” Fox said. “Any time you can make a team one-dimensional, you have a chance. We just have to get off blocks, run to the ball and tackle them.”
Maryville College believes it is capable of clipping Huntingdon and pulling the upset, but that faith only means so much.
The Scots showed flashes of being a championship-caliber program during their non-conference slate. They can officially elevate to that level against the Hawks.
“The most important thing we have to worry about is being the best Maryville College that we can be because I think we have a pretty good football team,” Fox said. “It would be huge for our confidence (to win this game). This is the standard. They’ve been the standard since 2015. It’s a really well-run program, and there are some things that we have to adopt and be better at if we’re going to be that kind of program.
“What they do the best is they always show up and play. Our guys have to start fast. They have to be ready to go because there is no easing into it. It’s a championship game.”
