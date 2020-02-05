The Maryville College men’s basketball team came up short in a 72-70 loss to Covenant on the road in Wednesday night's USA South Athletic Conference matchup.
The Scots (5-14, 4-8) let a 32-24 halftime lead slip away as Covenant (13-7, 10-3) went on to tie the score 62-62 to extend the game into overtime.
Promise Igbanu hit two foul shots with four seconds remaining to secure the win for Covenant.
JR Sanders led Maryville with a game-high 27 points along with five assists while Felix Uadiale contributed 17 points for the Scots.
Zack Allen led Covenant with 17 points.
Maryville returns to action at 4 p.m. Saturday visiting William Peace University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.