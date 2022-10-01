A few tears spilled as players and family congregated outside the gates of Honaker Field.
Maryville College once again put itself in position to secure a breakthrough victory for its rebuilding program, but much like its late non-conference heartbreakers to Berry and Shenandoah, it was unable to seal the deal.
The Scots watched a 14-point halftime lead evaporate in an instant and never recovered en route to a 42-28 loss to No. 24 Huntingdon on Saturday.
“It’s good that it hurts because it means they care,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “They’ve worked so hard. This is a hard program (to play for). We ask a lot out of them, and they answer the bell.
“They deserve to win. I’m reminded of a quote from coach (Bobby) Bowden when he took over at Florida State that when you first get to a program, you lose big. Then you lose close, and then you win close and then you can win big. It takes time.”
Maryville College freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins tallied four touchdowns in the first half — three through the air, one on the ground — to give the Scots (1-4, 1-1 USA South) a 28-14 lead, but Huntingdon (4-1, 2-0) needed less than two minutes to draw even.
The Hawks pulled within seven two plays into the second half when reigning USA South Player of the Year Landon Cotney found Kahari McReynolds for a 40-yard touchdown.
Rollins threw the first of three second-half interceptions two plays later, setting up a game-tying 50-yard strike from Cotney to Connor Bradford with 13 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Maryville College’s defense settled in shortly after, preventing Huntingdon from finding pay dirt again until there was 7:17 left to play, but its offense continued to struggle. The Scots were limited to 64 yards in the second half after amassing 283 in the first.
“I have to wear this because I don’t think I did a very good job with halftime adjustments or calling plays,” Fox said. “I’m really upset with myself and I’m really frustrated because I didn’t give our guys a better chance to be successful offensively in the second half.”
Cotney scored from 8 yards out on a speed-option keeper to give Huntingdon the lead and a 3-yard rushing touchdown from Troy Garner with 4:45 remaining put Maryville College away.
The Scots surrendered go-ahead touchdowns in the final seconds in their losses to Berry and Shenandoah. An inability to preserve a double-digit halftime lead versus Huntingdon felt just as gutting, but it also showcased how close the program is to returning to a championship level.
“We’ve played three teams that are top-25 type teams, and we’ve played close, competitive games, we just lost all of them,” Fox said. “You are what you are, but it doesn’t feel like a 1-4 football team.
“I’m very sad for our players because they played very hard and they have played very hard the entire season. They are so close to a major breakthrough, and I don’t know when it’s coming, but it’s going to be fun when it does.”
