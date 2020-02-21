The Maryville College baseball team failed squandered a six-run lead in a 12-11 series-opening loss to Covenant on Friday in Lookout Mountain, Georgia.
Sophomore infielder Kolton Hicks and senior outfielder Derek Hurt each delivered two-run hits in a five-run seventh inning that pegged the Scots to an 11-5 lead.
The lead was short-lived as Maryville College surrendered six runs in the bottom half thanks to a lack of control that led to six walks and a two-run double by Hunter Christian.
Alex Gonzalez beat out a potential inning-ending double play in the bottom of the ninth that allowed Harrison Adelgren to score the winning run.
Maryville College will wrap up its three-game series with Covenant with a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.
