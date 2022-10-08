Maryville College running backs may start circling their yearly meeting with LaGrange on their calendars.
The Scots averaged 62 rushing yards per game a year ago before breaking through for 307 yards against the Panthers.
Maryville College followed the same narrative this season, averaging 99.6 rushing yards through its first five games before amassing 299 yards en route to a 56-17 victory over LaGrange on Saturday inside Callaway Stadium in LaGrange, Georgia.
Freshman running back Tad Logan Jr. led the charge with in his first action of the season, rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Senior running back Cody Estep added 63 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
The Scots (2-4, 2-1 USA South) jumped out to a 14-0 lead within the first three minutes, 47 seconds after freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins scampered for a 4-yard score on MC’s opening possession and found freshman wide receiver Kevon Samuels for a 65-yard touchdown on their second.
The Panthers (1-4, 0-3) responded with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Shedrick Lindsey to Ajani Williams, but Maryville College rattled off 21 unanswered points to put the game out of reach.
Estep scored from a yard out to start the run and Logan tallied his first collegiate touchdowns after, the first coming with 17 seconds remaining in the first half and the next with 8:26 left in the third quarter.
Samuels hauled in another touchdown pass from Rollins, this one for 25 yards, with 10:42 remaining, and reserves Tevin Thrower and Zach Holman completed MC’s scoring later in the quarter.
Rollins completed 12 of his 20 passes for 237 yards, bouncing back from a four-interception game against then-No. 24 Huntingdon a week ago.
The Scots will attempt to win two games in a row for the first time this season when travels to face Southern Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday.
