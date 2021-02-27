Maryville College announced another delay to the start of the Scots 2021 spring campaign with the cancellation of their March 6 at Brevard because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Scots already had their spring opener against Huntingdon cancelled for the same reasons.
Maryville College will attempt to play its first game under first-year head coach Ben Fox at Huntingdon on March 20.
