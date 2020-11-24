Maryville College football will enter into a new era whenever the program gets back on the field.
The college announced on Tuesday that Shaun Hayes, who set a new precedent for a historically successful program, has resigned to devote more time to his family. The announcement was shared with the campus community in a letter emailed from Dr. Bryan F. Coker, president, which followed an earlier message to football players from interim athletic director Sara Quatrocky.
“In 2019, I was blessed to become a father, and I want to be a present father in my daughter’s life,” Hayes said in a university release. “The daily demands as a head coach at the collegiate level require an amount of time that most people never understand. I didn’t understand it, either, until I was in that seat. The same can be said when you become a father.
“Faith, family and football is how I’ve always tried to structure and prioritize my life. With that being said, I will be trading in ‘Coach’ for ‘Dad,’ but I will always call Maryville College home.”
Hayes, a 2006 Maryville College graduate who was named the head coach in 2015 after serving as an assistant coach for seven years, closes his tenure with a 31-19 (.620) record, including a 24-11 (.686) mark against USA South opponents. He led the Scots to a share of the USA South title in 2016 and won the program’s first outright conference championship in 2018, which also secured MC’s second-ever NCAA Division III Football Championship berth.
Assistant head coach and defensive line coach Scott Brumett has been named the interim head coach. He will be responsible for all aspects of the football program and the planning of the spring 2021 season while also leading the program’s recruiting efforts.
“Working under two head coaches at Maryville, I’ve learned what it takes to sustain the tradition of success this program has recently seen,” Brumett said. “I am eager to get back to the field in 2021 after having a year away from competition.
“Our students have worked hard this fall to prepare for whatever season we are lucky enough to have this spring.”
Quatrocky said a national search for the 30th head coach in program history will begin next week when the job is officially posted. She anticipates announcing a search committee shortly after, with a priority deadline set for Dec. 18.
She said that Maryville College has not ruled Brummett or any other member of the current staff being elevated to a permanent head coaching position, but added that it is “too soon to tell” if they would be serious candidates given the unknown of who else wants the job.
Coker and Quatrocky believe the vacancy will draw several qualified candidates given the program’s success in recent years, having won conference titles 2012, 2013, 2016 and 2018 to go along with two NCAA Division III Football Championship berths in 2013 and 2018.
“I believe we’re going to have a great candidate pool because it is a desirable job for a lot of reasons, especially for Division III,” Quatrocky told The Daily Times. “... The right candidate will have a commitment to Division-III philosophy, to the student-athlete experience, the educational experience that college athletics has, as well as being a good mentor to the 100-plus men we have on this team every year.
“This football program traditionally makes a huge impact on this community. We’re excited about the possibility of someone being able to come in here and hit the ground running as a forward thinker with experience coaching at this level and knowing what it takes to win.”
