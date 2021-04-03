The Maryville College football team held off an Averett rally in the fourth quarter to take a 27-24 win over the visiting Cougars on Friday at Honaker Field. Averett piled up 411 yards of offense with Bryce Jackson throwing for 338 of those but MC's defense recovered two fumbles and made a pair of interceptions building a 27-10 lead in the third quarter. Trevor Thomas went 15-of-24 for the Scots 92-2) finding Sean Carter Jr., Hunter Burke and Coleman on a trio of scoring tosses. Trey Hampton added a pair of field goals for MC.
