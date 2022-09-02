The Maryville College football team almost started its first full season under Ben Fox with a foundational victory over then-No. 25 Berry in Rome, Georgia.
The Scots limited the Vikings to 96 yards in the first half en route to a 14-7 halftime lead only to fall flat on offense upon exiting the locker room. Maryville College mustered 49 yards and three first downs over the final two quarters to cost itself an opportunity at an upset.
“We were still really searching for who we really were (when we played Berry) last year,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times.
Maryville College enters its season opener against Berry at 2 p.m. today on Honaker Field with a clearer understanding of what its identity is following a traditional offseason that was non-existent before the 2021 season.
The Scots showed marked improvement throughout last season, most notably on the offensive side of the ball where their early-season struggles were based on an inability to establish a running game.
Maryville College tallied 33 yards on 28 carries against Berry a year ago. During a four-game losing streak to start the season, MC averaged 1.3 yards per carry, but over the final six games of the campaign, that number swelled to 4.0.
The foundation is there to continue that success.
Senior running back Cody Estep returns after posting a team-high 441 yards and eight touchdowns last season as does All-USA South right tackle Jace Brittain, senior left tackle Ronald Villalobos and left guard Jaeden Curtis.
Freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins, who accounted for 141 touchdowns while leading Elizabethton to three Class 4A BlueCross Bowls, also adds a new element to the offense as both a passer and a runner.
“A running quarterback allows for the play to extend, and it is another gap the defense has to account for in the run game,” Fox said. “It adds value to what we’re doing. It makes all the play action better, it makes the receivers better, it makes everybody better when there is a threat that the quarterback is going to run. It just changes the math that defensive coordinators have to do.”
Maryville College was picked to finish sixth in the USA South Preseason Coaches poll — the result of losing several impactful seniors — but it feels better about the program than it did this time a year ago.
The Scots finished last season with wins in four of their final six games and then spent the offseason locking down their first full recruiting class under the new regime.
The program appears to be taking all the necessary steps to once again become a USA South contender, and it gets an opportunity to show how far it has come against Berry.
“I want this for our players, our coaches and our school, and that’s to show tangible success that people can watch and say, ‘Yeah, that’s a much better football team. They’re moving in the right direction,’’” Fox said. “I don’t really know how that manifests itself in a win-loss record.
“I think we’re a better football team, but I would be willing to bet everybody is after getting to go through a traditional offseason. I’m just looking forward to seeing how all the hard work our guys have put in manifests itself.”
