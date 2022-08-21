Thirteen days removed from its season opener against Berry, the Maryville College football team stepped away from football to do something for the greater good.
The Scots helped pack 25,000 dehydrated meals for Blount Community Church’s fifth annual Rise Against Hunger event Sunday. Overall, Blount Community Church packed around 70,000 meals throughout the day.
“One of our team goals is to impact men so that they can impact the world around them,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “I think an opportunity to take a break from football after a very physical scrimmage yesterday and do something for people that they don’t even know was a good opportunity to reset and think about the greater good and all the people they can help.”
Rise Against Hunger is a non-profit organization that aims to grow a global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. The organization provides immediate nourishment for those facing hunger today and implements sustainable solutions that will lift entire communities for years to come. Rise Against Hunger has facilitated volunteer meal packaging of more than 540 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world.
According to its website, the organization packed more than 17 million meals, impacted more than 2.7 million lives, distributed more than 27.3 million meals worldwide in 2021 and donated $29.75 million in goods, primarily medicines and medical supplies.
The packaged meals are comprised of soy, freeze-dried vegetables, rice and a micronutrient flavoring mix that includes 20 vitamins and minerals. The Scots, adorned in gloves and hairnets, split up into groups that placed the food into bags, weighed and sealed the bags and loaded the packages into boxes that will be shipped to those in need around the world.
“We in this community, our college and our players, while we don’t always have perfect lives, we have very blessed lives,” Fox said. “You see the joy in those little kids’ faces when they are getting a packed meal full of freeze-dried vegetables and rice in the video they show you to explain what you’re doing. It reminds you how lucky we are that we get an all-you-can-eat cafeteria and get to go play a game that is a lot of fun. A dose of reality is good for all of us.”
The Scots did not just pack meals, they enjoyed doing it. They danced to music and laughed as they helped make a difference for those in need before starting another week of practice today.
“It’s a really well-run event,” Fox said. “We have really good kids. I feel really good about where our culture is at. I’ve said this since we started spring practice, but I think our players care about each other and enjoy being around each other. To give them a a chance to do something that was non-football related together was good for them, and hopefully they are energized for tomorrow.”
