Maryville College is making a lot of mistakes and has been unable to make amends for them.
Amongst all the struggles that have plagued the Scots through their first six games of the season — a non-existent running game, special-teams issues and general inexperience, to name a few — none loom larger than a minus-14 turnover margin that ranks fourth-worst among 240 Division-III programs.
“We have to do a good job of valuing the football when we’re forced to execute plays and extend drives,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “We also have to do a good job of making people drive the field on us and make them prove that they can execute at a really high level.”
Maryville College gets an opportunity to win the turnover battle for the first time this season when it faces North Carolina Wesleyan at noon today in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
Fourteen of the Scots’ 75 offensive possessions (18.7%) have ended with either an interception or lost fumble, and it could be worse considering Maryville College has coughed up a USA South-worst 17 fumbles but only lost seven of them.
While the Scots offense has done little to protect the football, the their defense has done less to get it back.
Maryville College ranks tied for 216th in the nation in takeaways, forcing a meager four turnovers (one interception, three fumble recoveries) through the first six games.
The biggest factors in the Scots’ inability to generate takeaways stems from its tendency to surrender explosive plays — thus limiting the number of opportunities an opposing offense has to make a mistake — and youth.
Some combination of freshmen Keshon Seay, Jonathan Harris and Nate Gregory and sophomore Demarcus Nelson have started every game at defensive end. Freshmen Keenan Toomer, Tyler Barrett and Grant Henderson and sophomore Logan Parker have manned both outside cornerback positions since senior Shemar Collier suffered an injury against Methodist on Sept. 18.
“In your mind, when you envision people who force turnovers, it’s defensive ends and it’s corners, and it’s all freshman playing for us (at those positions),” Fox said. “Those guys are still learning what to do. Our defensive ends are learning how to rush the passer in college. Our corners are learning how to break on the ball, how to play confidently within their coverage and how to disguise coverages. As they learn, they will get better, but it is a learned process.”
MC is focused on reaching its full potential during its final four games, even if it is much lower than it was at the start of the season.
To their credit, the Scots have not spent any time hanging heads. They do not even view it as a lost season given that 27 of the 44 offensive and defensive players on the two-deep depth chart are underclassmen.
There have been plenty of mistakes, and there may be many more, but each of them is a learning experience for a rebuilding program.
“Human nature is to kind of shut it down, but there is a lot of work and a lot of preparation hat goes into playing a football game, and when you win or lose a football game, the emotions of it are very extreme,” Fox said. “Our guys have been hurt a lot, but they’ve kept coming back and getting better. That gives me a lot of hope as a coach about the future of what we have.
“I personally think that everything worth having has a certain level of cost and is difficult to do. There is a sense of satisfaction in doing things that are hard to do, and as they continue to work hard, they’ll get more of that satisfaction and get more of the intrinsic motivation to be the best player they can be. If they do that, the wins and losses will take care of themselves over time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.