Maryville College freshman Kordell Kah has been named the USA South Athletic Conference's Rookie of the Week for the first time.
Kah, a Bearden High School graduate, averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and three steals off the bench in a pair of victories that vaulted the Scots into the top four of the West Division.
In a win at Berea College, Kah scored 17 points. In a home win over Brevard on Saturday he had 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
The Scots have a home game against Piedmont College at 7 p.m. today.
