Maryville College swept a doubleheader against Huntingdon on Sunday in resounding fashion.
The Scots opened the day with a 17-9 win and followed with an 11-0 victory that also clinched a three-game sweep of the USA South Athletic Conference series.
Huntingdon (7-4, 3-3) scored five runs in the top of the first inning of the opener, but Maryville (8-5, 3-3) had the lead back by the fourth inning.
Alden Wright led the Scots by going 4-for-4 with six RBIs. Derek Hurt went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Gabe Lopez had two hits, two RBIs and five runs scored. Anthony Rodriguez earned the win by pitching 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Maryville didn't need to score more than one in the nightcap thanks to a shutdown performance by starting pitcher Damian Lusby.
Lusby pitched eight shutout innings with eight strikeouts. He gave up six hits and walked one.
Kolton Hicks and Ian Campbell each had two hits and three RBIs. Cody Gregory went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Wright also had three hits.
Maryville will face Emory & Henry at home on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
