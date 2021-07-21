Maryville College volleyball coach Kandis Schram has hired Zach Forgani as an assistant coach, the school announced Wednesday.
Forgani previously served as an assistant volleyball coach and recruiting coordinator at Chattanooga State Community College. He also spent time with the volleyball programs at Chattanooga's Grace Baptist Academy and Lincoln Memorial University.
"We are very excited to welcome Zach to the MC family," Schram said in a release. "His experience and expertise will help the Scots in the hunt for our next championship."
