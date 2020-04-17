A pair of Maryville College soccer players were honored with the school's J.D. Davis Award, which honors the senior athlete that exhibits leadership, athletic ability, Christian values and academic achievement.
Those were characteristics of the award's namesake, who was a longtime coach and physical education director for Maryville. The award is given to a male and female athlete every year.
This year's recipients are Chris Fernandez and Shannon Reagan.
A forward, Reagan was the USA South Athletic Conference's Player of the Year in 2019 after leading the conference in goals (21) and assists (11) and helping the Scots win the regular season and tournament championships.
The five-time dean's list honoree also became the first Maryville College athlete to be named Academic All-American Division III National Team Member of the Year.
Later, Reagan was awarded one of 126 NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships valued at $10,000. She will use that scholarship to attend Trevecca Nazarene as she aims to become a physician assistant.
"Reflecting on my time at Maryville, I cannot express enough gratitude for the love and support I've been shown by my peers, my teammates, my parents, my coaches — just everyone," Reagan said in an athletic department release. "It truly has been incredible. The memories that I've been able to make and the love and support, they mean so much to me. I'll always be grateful."
A midfielder from Maryville High School, Fernandez started all 74 matches he appeared in during his four-year career and finished with four goals and 13 assists.
He was a three-time all-conference honoree. In 2018 he was named to the USA South first team. He helped the Scots win regular season titles three times and tournament titles in 2017 and 2018.
Fernandez was an academic all-district honoree during his senior season and holds a 3.99 GPA while double majoring in math and computer science.
"The support system Maryville College has given me through athletics, academics and many other means is truly something special that only could have happened here," Fernandez said. Thank you for this award, and thank you for letting me be part of the Maryville College family."
The finalists for the men's award were Joshua Brooks (basketball), Daniel Beckett (cross country) and Alden Wright (baseball). The finalists for the women's award were Kelley Wandell (volleyball and basketball) and Christina White (softball).
