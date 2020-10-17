Felix Uadiale was prepared to begin postseason workouts in March after a disappointing campaign, but then the world flipped upside down because of COVID-19.
Instead of working out in the Cooper Athletic Center, the sophomore center found himself doing what he could to stay in shape back in McDonough, Georgia.
Basketball players are accustomed to playing year round, but that was not possible in the middle of a pandemic.
Uadiale admits that all of that created a bit of rust that need to be shaken off, a process that started a few weeks ago when the Maryville College men’s basketball team got back on campus and started gearing up for the upcoming season during the spring semester.
“I know when we first got back, we were able to get in the gym, but only two-man workouts,” Uadiale told The Daily Times. “We started those a couple of weeks ago, and since then I feel like I’ve been trying to get back to being comfortable.
“At first, it was different, but it’s great to be back.”
The Scots will begin 5-on-5 practice this week, seven months after being forced off campus. In the time between then and now, Maryville College has done everything in its power to build a foundation for a young team that wants to make amends for finishing below .500 for the first time since 2012-13.
There were countless Zoom calls to build team chemistry and keep everybody on the same page despite being hundreds of miles apart from each other, and players bought in to do whatever they could to make sure that they were “bigger, faster, stronger” whenever they were allowed back on campus.
“I’m a big believer that you don’t make excuses for anything that happens in life, and our approach has been that we’re going to continue to work as hard as we can,” Maryville College coach Raul Placeres said. “We wanted to use this adversity as an advantage for us to get better, get closer together and for the last three weeks they’ve been blessed enough to be back in the gym.
“I really credit this group, especially being a young group with only one senior, because this is a thing that no one is accustomed to, and they have handled it really well.”
Preparation for the season is underway, but nobody knows what the upcoming campaign will entail. The schedule is expected to be released in the coming weeks. It is not known if the USA South Athletic Conference will allow member schools to compete against non-conference opponents.
“Like any coach who believes in structure, you’re a creature of habit and you want things to be in order so you can start preparing and get your guys ready, but in a year like this has been, just having a season, for me, will be a treat,” Placeres said. “We’re blessed to get on the floor together as a team and be able to compete.”
The Scots are only concerned with getting back to their traditional winning ways and reaching the NCAA Tournament, and will spend the final months of 2020 preparing themselves to accomplish just that.
“Being the best in the conference and trying to have the best record you can, that gives everybody a certain mindset about how you approach practice and individual workouts every day,” Uadiale said. “… I’ve seen a lot of want to make a name for yourself, especially from the freshmen. I know for all the returners, we want to make sure nothing like (what happened last season) ever happens again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.