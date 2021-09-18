Connor Rutledge lined up to attempt an extra point following a one-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Cam Malone, but a lightning strike in the area prevented the sophomore kicker from completing the scoring drive.
A one-hour, 39-minute delay ensued, and the momentum that Maryville College amassed during the eight-play, 79-yard drive followed the flock of fans that fled Honaker Field.
The Scots never found their footing when play resumed, stumbling to a 38-21 loss to Methodist in their USA South opener on Saturday.
“That was certainly frustrating, but everything happens for a reason, and I believe there is a bigger picture with what is going on,” Maryville College Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “That was a manifestation of issues we’ve had coming out for the second half of games. We tried to rack our brains about how we could start faster in the second half and play better because in reality we’ve gone into halftime of every game with momentum and feeling good about ourselves.
“It’s almost unfathomable to me to realize that we’ve gotten so thoroughly outplayed in the second half of every game. We have to evaluate the way we’re practicing or the adjustments we’re making as coaches because they are not coming out ready to go in the second half.”
Maryville College (0-3, 0-1 USA South) gained 253 total yards but mustered 90 over their final 10 offensive possessions amid the inclement weather and a sizeable defeat in the field-position battle.
Six of those 10 drives started inside the Scots’ own 30-yard line and three of those started inside the 10. Neither of those series featured a single first down and led to a combined 16 yards.
Those struggles led to Methodist (1-1, 1-0) knocking on the door for most of the second half, and it finally busted through midway through the third quarter.
Tyquan Eaddy scored on a two-yard rush to give the Monarchs a 24-21 lead after a 44-yard punt return by Kobe Praylow started the possession inside the 10-yard line. It gave the offense the confidence it needed to orchestrate a six-play, 92-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 44-yard pass from Brandon Bullins to Xzavier McNeil, on its next offensive possession.
Bullins and McNeil also connected for a 38-yard score in the fourth quarter to all but snap Maryville College’s nine-game winning streak over Methodist.
“It felt like the little Dutch boy with his finger in the dam,” Fox said. “We were plugging as long as we could, but we could just never get the field flipped to be a little more aggressive in our play calls because we needed to be.”
It was the complete opposite before the storm began.
Senior quarterback Nelson Smith completed 11 of his 16 pass attempts for 162 yards through the first 23 minutes, 12 seconds. He hit senior wide receiver Jacob Cortez for an 11-yard touchdown and junior wide receiver Mykel Santos for a six-yard score in the first quarter.
Smith also completed passes of 22 and 18 yards to set up Malone’s first career touchdown right before lightning caused the delay.
“We had some stuff that was going to take some time and the line protected well and gave him that time to let it develop and we hit them,” Fox said. “He’s a pretty naturally accurate player, which is good. I don’t know other than the two that got picked — one was tipped and the other he tried to grab it as he was throwing it and it came out crazy — that he flat missed anybody.”
Smith continued to be on target despite the wet conditions, but his receivers were less reliable. A pair of drops near the goal line prevented the Scots from attempting a late rally.
Instead, Maryville College opened conference play with a loss for the second consecutive full season and is left searching for that elusive first win.
“We’re trying to learn how to win,” Fox said. “The thing that is hard is we have a group of 20 seniors that were here when the program was really good, but nobody else has been a part of a strong winning season in college. That’s the vast majority of our roster, so we have to develop confidence for them through successes because that’ll breed more confidence and that’ll breed more successes.
“The kids have to keep loving each other. That’s the most important thing. I told the guys I’m not mad at them, but I’m disappointed because the things that we did today were not us. We have to continue to work to get better.”
