A single word is at the forefront of every Maryville College men’s basketball season.
A year ago, it was “unselfish,” understanding that a single decision not in the best interest of the team could alter the Scots’ plans to win the USA South amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This season, the word on the tip of their tongue at all times is “pursuit.” The Scots bring back every single significant contributor from last season’s championship team and believe that a USA South title may be the first of many accomplishments in what could be a special campaign.
Maryville College’s schedule parallels those ambitions as it has compiled one of the toughest slates of games in program history.
“We’re in pursuit of new challenges and of new opportunity with this schedule,” Maryville College coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “We want to be nationally recognized, and the only way to do that is to play the best teams we can possibly play.
“We have 25 championship games this season, and if we bring that championship level and mentality to each game, we’ll be ready come tournament time.”
A spot in the D3hoops.com Las Vegas Invitational — the most prestigious Division-III tournament in the country — for the first time in program history is the highlight of the schedule. It also shows that Maryville College is not alone in believing in its potential.
The Scots will play two games in Las Vegas, the first of which will be against Pacific Lutheran at midnight on Dec. 28 followed by a bout with UC Santa Cruz at 10 p.m. on Dec. 29.
“We’ve had a lot of good teams here in the past that could have been invited, but for one reason or another we weren’t,” Placeres said. “When I got the email, I jumped all over it … I’m excited to showcase our program, our conference and the South region on a national stage.
“Hopefully it is a memorable experience that the guys remember for the rest of their lives, but at the same time, we’ll play two really important games. We’re really excited about that opportunity.”
Maryville College will also get back to its yearly tradition of playing a Division-I program when it travels to Samford to play at 8 p.m. on Nov. 9.
The Bulldogs went 6-13 a year ago but managed to notch a signature win over Ohio Valley Conference regular-season champion Belmont. Incoming Florida transfer and Bearden alum Ques Glover — a player Placeres coached on the AAU circuit — is expected to elevate Samford this season.
“My recruiting pitch to all the kids that come in is we’re going to have a Division-I game every year … but it’s also part of the challenge for us,” Placeres said. “Two years ago, we went down to MTSU with eight freshmen and one senior, and we led for the first 18 minutes. It got ugly in the second half, but we were able to give everyone an opportunity. We didn’t go down there to try to win a game or keep it close, it was all about the experience.
“These guys are now three years older, and I think physically we’re ready for the challenge.”
Aside from the fanfare of a Division-I opponent and a prestigious non-conference tournament, the Scots are also slated to play some of the best programs in the South.
Oglethorpe (Nov. 27) and Birmingham Southern (Nov. 13) finished second and third in the Southern Athletic Association, respectively, a year ago. Emory (Nov. 28) went 22-5 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament during the 2019-20 season. Johnson University (Nov. 5, Dec. 8) won the NCCAA Division II national championship last year and moved to the NAIA on July 1.
Maryville College views the gauntlet as preparation to accomplish all of its goals: another USA South tournament championship and an NCAA tournament run that lasts until the final game of the season.
“At the end of the day, I want the ultimate prize, and I’m going to speak it into existence,” Placeres said. “We’re doing our best to put the best team together that has a chance to win a national championship. If we’re playing for that, then we’re preparing for that, and you can’t get there unless you’re challenging yourself outside of conference play.
“We’re always going to play the best because at the end of the day I think that competition helps us understand if we really have it. I have full confidence in my guys that we’re going to be ready for the challenge of all the teams that we’re playing.”
