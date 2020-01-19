The Maryville College women's basketball team notched its fifth consecutive win with a 76-42 victory over Wesleyan on Sunday in Macon, Georgia.
Junior forward Shelby Nix logged her first double-double of the season with 15 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. Juniors Elsa Eckenrod (13), Hannah Jones (12) and Klaire Varney (10) and freshman Courtney Carruthers (14) all scored in double figures for the Scots as well.
Maryville College (13-4, 6-2 USA South Athletic Conference) assisted on 23 of its 28 made field goals.
"It was a great team win today," Maryville College coach Darrin Travillian said in a university release. "The girls were very unselfish and worked to get each other some good looks. I thought we had great contributions from everyone today."
The Scots will host Lagrange at 2 p.m. Saturday and Huntingdon at 2 p.m. Sunday.
