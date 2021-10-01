Maryville College is not punting on a season that has started with four straight loses. If anything, a desire to reverse its lack of success has been the detriment holding it back in recent weeks.
The most glaring example came during an Averett touchdown a week ago while the Scots were in a defense specifically designed to defend the route the Cougars scored on. The Maryville College corner tasked with defending said route came off his man believing he could make a play but instead allowed his assignment to run free into the end zone.
“It’s a young player wanting to make a play and trying to help his team, but all of our guys have to understand that you help your team by doing your job,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “I think it gets back to the fact that guys want to win so badly, and they want to make plays so badly that they are straining so hard and get away from what they are being coached to do.
“When execution wanes, we have to get back into it one play at a time. You win football games with the same demeanor you eat an elephant. You eat an elephant one bite at a time, and you win football games one play at a time.”
Maryville College hopes it can quell the anxiety residing in many of its inexperienced players when it hosts Southern Virginia at 1 p.m. today on Honaker Field.
Any chance of the Scots (0-4, 0-2 USA South) competing for at least a share of the USA South championship hinges on a victory against the Knights (1-3, 0-2), but Fox is more concerned with getting a single victory to reward a team that has exhibited growth despite a lack of results.
The first-year coach sees the buy-in and improvement each week in practice; it just has not translated when the games count. However, the continued effort amid a disappointing start is something the Scots can build upon even if their hopes of getting back to the NCAA Division III Football Championships are fleeting.
“It’s been really encouraging that they want to stay together and they want to keep playing and pursuing something,” Fox said. “I think that’s something that makes Division III athletics special. None of our players are mercenaries. They are all sacrificing and having people sacrifice for them to be able to play, so they truly love playing. It matters a lot to them, and I have never questioned how much it matters to them.
“It’s more about if we are executing the things we need to be doing at a level to give us a chance to be successful. That’s been our deficiency so far, and it’s on us as coaches to make sure we’re teaching correctly and demanding that they do it to the correct standard, and it’s on the players to prepare and perform.”
Southern Virginia, a first-year USA South member, is still finding its place in the conference after a pair of losses to LaGrange and Methodist. Maryville College is attempting to prove there are remnants of the program that won the league four times in seven years from 2012-18.
A victory for either side would help in making those minor — yet imperative — statements.
“Our guys have had really good energy throughout this entire process,” Fox said. “I’m really happy for our older kids that have stayed the course and kept chopping because now we have some young players that appear to be turning the corner and understanding this is what it takes to get ready to play every week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.