Maryville College traveled 2,836 miles roundtrip for its five away games a year ago and found very little success.
The Scots went 1-4 on the road last season, losing to Berry, Averett, Brevard and Huntingdon while knocking off North Carolina Wesleyan. Those four defeats came by an average margin of 23.3 points.
Those struggles have vanished this season.
Maryville College has won two straight on the road after defeating Greensboro and LaGrange in the past three weeks and can win a third straight away game for the first time since 2018 when it faces Southern Virginia at 1 p.m. today inside Knight Stadium.
“I think because of their youth, they’re excited,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox told The Daily Times. “There are so many guys that are going to places they’ve never been before. It’s funny because I said last week, ‘Raise your hand if you’ve played at LaGrange,’ and two guys in on our whole team raised their hand.
“We’re going to another new place this week. The stadium looks like its going to be really nice, and it should be fun.”
The Scots (2-4, 2-1 USA South) can improve to 3-1 away from Honaker Field by taking advantage of the Knights’ subpar secondary. Southern Virginia (0-5, 0-2) has allowed 290.2 passing yards per game, which ranks last in the USA South and 228th in Division III.
Maryville College freshman quarterback Bryson Rollins ranks second in the conference in yards per attempt (7.7), and the Scots passing attack has exhibited constant growth.
Rollins completed 12 of his 20 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns a week ago versus LaGrange. Freshman wide receiver Kevon Samuels hauled in seven of the passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
Samuels leads the Scots in receptions (22), receiving yards (479) and touchdowns (6). Fellow freshman Steph Carter Jr. and seniors Hunter Burke and Corey Russell each have at least 12 catches to round out a receiving corps that has produced at a higher level than the one MC possessed a year ago.
“I’ve been really happy for them because they’ve worked hard,” Fox said. “They’ve earned the right to play and they’re playing really well. They see a lot that they have to get better at. They are young and motivated right now. Everything is new, and everything that happens to them is the first time it happens to them in college. We’re just trying to keep them improving every day, and I think they have taken ownership of that.
“If they continue to do that, they’re going to be really talented because they have started out a really high level despite the fact that we’re asking a lot of them.”
The injection of youth that has breathed life into Maryville College’s aerial assault has also played a part in its success on the road as of late.
A 628-mile roundtrip to Buena Vista, Virginia awaits the Scots this weekend, and they hope it includes another victory.
“There is something nice about going away because it’s more of an intimate group that you have,” Fox said. “Everybody is keenly focused and you eliminate any sort of other distractions that may possibly happen because their schedule is so blocked off.
“We’ve played in some good venues, and the guys have gotten ready to play and played hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.