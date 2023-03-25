Jenica Brown was in the exact situation she wanted to be.
Huntingdon pitcher Aubree Flanagan had just walked Emma Blankenship, and now, Brown had a 3-1 count. She and her coaching staff knew the type of pitch they needed, a hitter’s pitch, and they were likely to get it.
“We were looking for a pitch that we could elevate and hit hard,” Maryville College coach Jill Moore told The Daily Times.
When the pitch came, Brown capitalized. She smacked the ball and watched it sail toward center field and over the wall, bringing two other runners home along with her to give Maryville College a 6-3 lead in an eventual 7-3 win.
The victory caused Maryville (11-10, 3-1 CCS) to split with Huntingdon (17-5, 1-1) on the day; the Hawks won the first game, 2-0, and held a 3-1 lead early in the second bout before the Scots came back to lead, helped mightily by Brown’s massing swing.
“As soon as she got it with the wind today and it went dead center, I knew it was going, and it kept going,” Moore said. “I am so happy for her. The kid works so hard, and I knew it was coming. She was working hard at her at-bats all day, and it paid off for her.”
Brown did exactly what her coach instructed her to do; it was what she told the rest of her teammates, too. The Scots had to make an adjustment as the doubleheader went on, especially with Maryville struggling offensively early.
“We had to change our approach in the second game,” Moore said. “And we executed it very well. We needed to sit on pitches that were elevated a little more, that we could really get our barrels out and hit. So halfway, about the second, third inning through game two, we changed our approach from the first game and it worked out for us. One through nine, we did a really good job hitting the pitches we wanted to hit.”
Down 3-0 in the third inning after a three-run homer by the Hawks, Ava Whitmire batted in Brown on a single to cut into the deficit. An inning later, Sara Koonce smacked a solo homer off the scoreboard, and Paige Dickinson drove in Bailey Myers with a single to tie the game at 3-all.
After Brown’s home run, Whitmire came home on a Brecca Williams single, setting the Scots up with a four-run advantage heading into the top of the seventh inning. Megan Ackerman took over in the circle to start the inning and forced three straight outs to seal the win for Maryville.
Before Ackerman replaced her, Kennedy Henry continued to shut down the Huntingdon offense after being inserted in the fourth inning; the Hawks showed little fire except for the three-run shot during the third inning, as Henry allowed time for the Scots to piece together key hits which finally gave them the lead.
“Our defense was great today,” Moore said. “Our pitchers and our defense were really great today. We worked really hard the last two days at practice on defending what we thought we would see from them offensively, and it worked. They played absolutely incredible defense, and we got three really good performances in the circle to keep us in both games.”
Midway through the regular season, with CCS play now in full swing, the Scots may have to count on additional adjustments to keep tallying wins. That’s not too hard a task for a team that’s already succeeding in adjusting to the strengths and weaknesses across its roster.
“We’re doing a good job figuring out who we are,” Moore said. “They work hard. They want to win. We can win. We’re starting to figure out how good we are. I don’t know what the ceiling is for this team. It’s very high, though. I know that. I’m really proud of them.”
