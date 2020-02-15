Saturday’s game did not begin well for Maryville College.
The Scots were sloppy. They committed turnovers. As a result, the offense struggled.
It was a mere speed bump, though. Maryville has been through tougher stretches than that.
The Scots overcame that slow start, built a double-digit lead and coasted in the second half of a 78-62 win over visiting Brevard College at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
The victory was the third in a row for Maryville and allowed it to maintain its spot in the top four of the USA South Athletic Conference’s West Division, which is where it needs to be to qualify for the conference tournament.
The Scots (8-15, 7-9) have come a long way from losing their first nine games and are building momentum they hope carries them to the postseason.
“Guys are understanding their roles,” said first-year coach Raul Placeres, whose team has won eight of its last 14 games. “They’re playing to their capabilities, which they struggled with early. It’s part of this growth. I reminded them when we were 0-9, the process is bitter, but the fruit of it is extremely sweet. We’re going to continue to work in that direction.”
In the first five minutes Saturday, the Scots missed 3 of 4 shots and committed three turnovers as Brevard (6-18, 5-12) built a 9-3 lead.
Rather than sulking, Maryville found another way to score by ratcheting up the defense. The Scots got some easy baskets in transition to build momentum of their own. Once Brevard got to nine points, it scored two points over the next seven minutes.
Maryville, meanwhile, turned a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead with a 14-0 run in a span of two minutes, 20 seconds. Brevard cut its deficit to four points in the final minute of the first half, but a three-point play by freshman Kordell Kah (11 points, eight rebounds) with one second left in the half gave the Scots a 42-35 halftime lead that never was threatened.
“We felt like we could hurt them in transition,’ Placeres said. “That’s what ballooned the lead. They’re a tough team to play against with their matchup zone and their Princeton offense slowing the game down. That’s why you have to be efficient and we were really efficient in the second half.”
Sophomore Kevin Chong led another strong Maryville offensive performance. He was 9 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 7 from behind the arc on his way to a game-high 22 points. He also had six rebounds and three steals.
Freshman Brice Martin continued his rise as one of the best young post players in the conference with a dominant performance that included 13 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Three other players scored in double figures, including senior Joshua Brooks (12 points) and junior JR Sanders (10 points, six assists, six rebounds).
Maryville gets back in action Tuesday night at home against second-place Piedmont. It is the penultimate game of the regular season for the Scots, who are riding higher than they have all season.
If they win out they clinch a berth in the conference tournament, where they believe they would have as good a chance as anybody.
“I believe if we win these two games at home and then go down to LaGrange and win then nobody is going to want to play us in the conference,” Chong said. “Once we get into conference, then we’re going to win.”
Shelby Hix led Maryville (18-7, 11-5) with four 3-pointers on her way to 20 points. Klaire Varney had 11 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds. Kelley Wandell chipped in nine points and six rebounds.
The Scots earned the West Division’s No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 6 seed Covenant College on Wednesday night in the first-round game in the conference tournament.
