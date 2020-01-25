The opponent’s final shot launched from behind the arc in the left corner, and though it took only a couple seconds to get to the basket it felt like an eternity for everyone playing for, coaching or cheering on the Maryville College men’s basketball team.
Time and time again the youthful Scots had gotten within arm’s reach of a victory on their home court, yet time and time again they had fallen short. So, when Methodist’s Garren Dearmen’s 3-pointer that would have given the visitors the lead less than two ticks before the final buzzer was in the air, everyone clad in Maryville Garnet and Orange held their breath.
Not again, they thought.
Indeed, not again.
Dearmen’s potential winning shot missed the mark, and a tie ball on the rebound went to Maryville with 1.8 seconds remaining.
Kevin Chong got fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass and made two free throws to clinch a 67-63 victory for the Scots on the court they had failed to leave as winners on their first nine tries this season.
The Scots (4-12, 3-6 USA South Athletic Conference) celebrated like it had won a third consecutive title because with all the mounting frustration they had begun to feel like they couldn’t take it anymore.
“The whole moment was breathtaking because we’re so close to getting our first home win,” said senior Josh Brooks, who had a game-high 20 points to go with five rebounds and five assists. “The ball was in the air and I’m thinking, ‘OK we’ve been in this situation before,’ and when the ball bounced off and we got the jump ball it was a sigh of a relief – like a weight has been lifted off our back.”
That weight had grown heavier through the close calls. The Scots had a chance to win most of the games they lost. In November they even lost one at the overtime buzzer.
Their struggles were born out of an inability to finish, including their last outing against visiting Berea College on Wednesday when they blew a lead by making two field goals in the game’s final five minutes.
Maryville’s opponent on Saturday was no pushover either. Methodist (10-7, 6-3) opposed the two-time reigning champion Scots in last season’s conference tournament title game and returned this season with plenty of key contributors. A win on Saturday would have kept the Monarchs within one game in the win column of East Division-leading Averett.
First-year coach Raul Placeres began the season talking about how young his team was and how it would take time for it to grow. After Wednesday’s loss to Berea, though, Placeres stopped using that excuse because he recognized his team was good enough to win despite its inexperience.
Beating one of the conference’s best teams on Saturday proved that.
“It’s a make-or-miss game sometimes,” Placeres said. “We’ve just been on the short end of a lot of these. It’s the same broken record. I have to continue to teach. I have to continue to coach, and they have to continue to grow. We are growing. You just don’t beat the team that’s leading the league at home and hold them to 63 points if you don’t have a team that’s capable of doing that.”
Methodist came out hot and led by double digits in the early going. Maryville righted the ship and outscored the Monarchs 16-0 during an eight-minute stretch in the first half to take a 30-29 halftime lead.
The Monarchs got on the front foot again in the second half, but Maryville buckled down on defense and didn’t let them get too far away. Methodist led by seven points only to see Maryville rally to tie on a 3-pointer from the left corner by freshman Kordell Kah, who had 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Methodist built a five-point lead after that, and the Scots once again rallied to tie it on a 3-pointer by Kah – this one from the top of the key with five minutes left after a loose ball rolled to him and he waited for the nearest Methodist player to run by.
Maryville never trailed again, including after Methodist’s potential soul-crushing winner bounced off the rim and ended up in the arms of players for both teams that gave the ball to Maryville because of the possession arrow.
Finally for the Scots, something had gone their way.
“We matured big time,” Brooks said. “We weren’t making mistakes on little things. We’ve been taking step after step and growing. We finally put it together and finished the game. That’s the only thing we were missing.”
