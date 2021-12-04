Before the Maryville College men’s basketball team took to Randy Lambert Court for their USA South opener on Saturday, Raul Placeres emphasized a tone-setting performance.
The No. 24 Scots head coach got it from junior guard Myles Rasnick, an opportunistic defense and a standout performance from freshman Kaleb Powell in an 88-67 win over Huntingdon College, a strong start in the pursuit of defending last season’s conference championship.
“We wanted to set the tone,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “We talked about that all week. My thought process was like, can we get off to a good start like we did last year? Especially when you play at home, you’ve got to win your home games. I wanted to do it in dominating fashion and I think we did that for the majority of the game.”
Rasnick headlined that dominant showing with a game-high 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field along with six rebounds and three steals.
At one point early in the second half, Rasnick had his hand in six straight points for MC, scoring on a backdoor cut to the basket and off of his own offensive rebound before coming up with a blocked shot on the defensive that helped set up a Chase Ridenour 3-pointer to put the Scots up 49-31 with 15 minutes, 14 seconds left.
“I think it’s just that we have a lot of good players on our team so defenses have to respect the players we have,” Rasnick said. “I had some open lanes, my teammates were just moving the ball and being unselfish. Tonight was just a night where I had open lanes and open shots and I just knocked them down.”
Rasnick wasn’t the only player taking advantage of space. As a team, MC hit 11 3-pointers, shooting nearly 40% from the perimeter and 55% from the field with Ridenour, Jekobe Coleman and Powell connected on multiple shots from beyond the arc.
The win also marked the fifth time this season that the Scots (6-1, 1-0 USA South) have scored 80 or more points.
“At the right moment, we hit the right three,” Placeres said. “We weren’t hitting them too early or too late, we were just hitting them at the right moments and we did. It was a multitude of guys. Just really proud of our effort.”
Defensively, MC held the Hawks (4-5, 0-1 USA South) to less than 40% shooting and forced 17 turnovers.
Turnovers helped set up scoring opportunities on the other end, particularly in the first half. Powell provided a spark just before halftime when he came off the bench and blocked a Tate Goolesby shot up against the glass, gathered in the rebound before hitting Daryl Rice down the floor. Rice lobbed the ball to Felix Uadiale to complete the electrifying alley-oop that upped the Scots lead to 10 at 32-22.
Powell played 14 minutes, totaling 12 points, five rebounds and a block.
“(Powell) was phenomenal today,” Placeres said. “He gave us great minutes. He had that unbelievable block that led to that Daryl Rice alley-oop jam to Felix. Great minutes by him today.”
The Scots won’t play a conference game for another month, jumping out of conference to play NAIA Johnson University on Wednesday at Cooper Athletics Center — a team they beat 87-65 to open their season on Nov. 5. However, starting off USA South play on a strong note is key for the team heading into their December slate, which includes the high profile D3Hoops.com Classic in Las Vegas on Dec. 28-29.
“It’s huge just to get the first (conference) win right away,” Rasnick said. “Just to set the tone and winning by 20, that’s big. Just to send a message to everyone else and let them know that when you play us, it’s going to be tough.”
