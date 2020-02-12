The Maryville College men's basketball team on Wednesday night won for the second time in four days and finally checked a box on its modest check list — Back-to-back victories for the first time.
The Scots scored the first 14 points and led wire to wire in an 80-73 victory at Berea College to jump into the top four of the USA South Athletic Conference's West Division — the spot it needs to be to qualify for the conference tournament.
Maryville (7-15, 6-9) got a game-high 20 points and five assists from junior point guard JR Sanders. Sophomore Kevin Chong had 18 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Freshman Kordell Kah had 17 points off the bench, and Martin scored 12 points.
Maryville is back in action Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Brevard at Boydson Baird Gymnasium. Tipoff is at 4 p.m.
