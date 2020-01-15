The Maryville College men's basketball team got back into the win column Wednesday night by doing something it didn't two in two losses last weekend.
The Scots held onto a second-half lead.
It didn't come easy, but Maryville held on for a 74-63 road victory over Piedmont to make it three wins in its last five games.
The Scots (3-11, 2-5 USA South Athletic Conference) led by 19 points in the first half and held a 44-27 halftime lead. Piedmont (7-8, 2-6) cut its deficit to three points twice in the second half. The latest came with eight minutes, 45 seconds remaining.
Sophomore Kevin Chong led Maryville with 16 points, and he added six rebounds. Cam Gwyn made four 3-pointers on his way to 13 points.
In his first game back from a two-game injury absence, freshman Brice Martin had 12 points and six rebounds.
JR Sanders also returned from injury and contributed 11 points and four assists. Felix Uadiale had seven points and nine rebounds.
