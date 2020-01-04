The Maryville College men's basketball team used a JR Sanders jumper and a pair of Kordell Kah free throws in the final minute to preserve a 72-70 USA South Athletic Conference victory at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
Kevin Chong led Maryville (2-9, 1-3) to victory with 20 points and 10 rebounds. It is the Scots' second-straight victory.
The Scots opened the second half with a 14-7 run culminating with a Sanders jumper to give Maryville a 50-47 lead. Key baskets by Donnie Jackson, Uadiale, Cam Gwynn, and Kah allowed the Scots to pull ahead 61-53 before the Hawks (5-7, 2-3) began chipping away at the deficit.
An Aaron Washington 3-pointer for Huntingdon in the final 13 seconds to cut Maryville’s lead to two.
Huntingdon was led in scoring by James Harris (16 points).
Maryville will host Averett University at 2 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.