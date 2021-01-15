The Maryville College men's basketball team struggled to win close games a year ago, and nearly opened the 2021 campaign with a similar fate. The Scots led by 15 with two minutes, 58 seconds remaining but had to stave off a Piedmont rally to secure a 82-76 victory inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
Maryville College was 3-7 in games decided by six or less points last season.
A Ryan Jolly 3-pointer trimmed the Scots' lead down to 77-71 with 1:02 left to play, but three free throws from East Tennessee State transfer Myles Rasnick and a dunk from junior small forward Kevin Chong prevented the Lions from getting any closer.
It took 10 games for MC to pick up its first victory last season.
Rasnick and senior point guard JR Sanders each scored 17 points to lead the Scots. Jolly tallied a game-high 30 points for Piedmont.
The Scots and Lions will face off in the second game of their back-to-back at noon today.
