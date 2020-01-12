Holding a nine-point lead with five minutes to go is a great spot for a basketball team to be. Maryville College has shown it can get to that spot, but the Scots are still trying to learn how to get to the greatest spot of all.
On top with no time left on the clock.
For the second day in a row on Sunday afternoon, Maryville College let a second-half lead slip away and lost to visiting Greensboro College 76-73 at Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
The Scots (2-11, 1-5 USA South Athletic Conference) were doing all the things they needed to do up to that point. They made big shots. They got key stops. When Greensboro went on a run, they got the game back under their own control.
When senior Josh Brooks made a lay-up with six minutes, 30 seconds left in the game, the Scots were ahead 71-62. The only points they scored the rest of the way came on a layup by Brooks with 32 seconds left that got them within one point.
Maryville ended a nine-game losing streak to begin the season with back-to-back wins, but the Scots followed those with a pair of losses this weekend.
“The youth definitely shows because we have trouble closing,” said Brooks, who was one point shy of his career-high with 20 points Sunday. “We know what to do. We just don’t know how to do it. Once we realize it, it’s too late. We are making strides. In a matter of time we’re going to put it all together and have something special.”
The biggest challenge posed by Greensboro (9-5, 3-3) is the way it lets loose in transition. The Pride have had plenty of high-scoring games this season because they can score quickly, but the 32 points they scored in the first half on Sunday were their second-lowest total of the season.
Forced to run halfcourt offense, Greensboro settled for 15 3-pointers in the first half and made one of them. Because of that, the Scots were on track to hold them well under their season-low total. Greensboro, however, got three transition layups in the final 40 seconds of the first half to raised its fastbreak points from two to eight.
As a result, Maryville led 34-32 at the break.
“It lowered the momentum for us,” Maryville coach Raul Placeres said. “It’s a lot better having an eight-point lead at the half than having a two-point lead.”
The Scots extended their lead to 13 points with 13 minutes to go, but Greensboro wasted little time getting back to within three points. Maryville again extended the lead, but with six minutes to go it ran out of gas – just like it did in Saturday’s loss to Averett.
Sophomore Kevin Chong sparked the early second half success by scoring eight of his game-high 22 points in the first four minutes. His scoring output was a career-high, as was his total of 10 rebounds. Freshman post player Felix Uadiale had 10 points, and 12 rebounds, and Donovan Jackson had 12 points, six assists and two steals.
All three players are in their first season of college basketball as the theme of the season continued for the Scots. Brooks was the only player to dress on Sunday who had played at the college level before this season.
That inexperience is the major factor in Maryville not being able to finish, but there is plenty of time left for the Scots to make a run into the conference tournament. By then all the new players just might reach a level that has them capable of putting full games together when it matters most.
Until then, they’re going to keep working to improve.
“It hurts them because they came here to win,” Brooks said. “We’re coming off back-to-back championships and they’re experiencing what they didn’t see when they came to games. It has taken time for them to adjust to a year of growth.
“Like coach Placeres says, we have to grow. Everything can’t happen all in one game. From our first game to now we are a completely different team.”
