The Maryville College men's basketball team suffered its ninth consecutive loss to begin the season Sunday with an 83-60 setback against Stockton University.
The game was the first of two for the Scots (0-9) at the Roanoke (Virginia) Cregger Invitational. They will face Stevenson at noon today.
Freshman Brice Martin had a career day with 26 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots. He was 8 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 6 from behind the arc.
Senior Joshua Brooks had 11 points and five assists, while Kevin Chong chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.
Stockton (8-2) led by 13 points at halftime and made eight of its 14 3-pointers in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.