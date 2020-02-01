A strong rally in the second half on Saturday afternoon carried the Maryville College men’s basketball team to its second-straight home victory and once again provided a glimpse of how good it could be.
Maryville came back from an eight-point deficit to defeat Huntingdon College 79-67 Boydson Baird Gymnasium.
The win gets the Scots (5-13, 4-7 USA South Athletic Conference) within half a game of a third-place tie in the West Division standings. The top four teams qualify for the conference tournament. It has been an up-and-down season since Maryville won its first game on Dec. 30, but the Scots remain in contention for the postseason.
“We have really good potential,” Maryville coach Raul Placeres said. “We just need to continue to learn how to win games down the stretch. If you look at the standings today, it’s so muddled.”
Huntingdon (9-10, 6-6) took its biggest lead at 46-38 with 12 minutes, eight seconds left in the game. Led by freshman Kordell Kah, the Scots wasted as little time as possible taking the lead.
Kah made two 3-pointers and one 2-pointer as part of a 10-0 run in less than two minutes to give the Scots the lead with 10:21 remaining. One minute later Donovan Jackson made a jumper to add to the lead, and the Scots never trailed again.
“Our defensive intensity cranked up a little bit, and then we didn’t look back from that,” Placeres said. “That’s a sign of a team that has been growing all year. For the last two games at home, we have figured out how to win.”
Kah’s spurt was part of a career performance. The Bearden High School graduate shot 5-for-6 from behind the arc and finished with 25 points and nine rebounds.
Fellow freshman Felix Uadiale had 23 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and two assists. Jackson scored 10 points, and Joshua Brooks had eight points, four blocks, three assists and three rebounds.
Maryville hits the court again on Wednesday when it faces division-leading Covenant College on the road.
Maryville College women 82, Agnes Scott 46
Despite a slow start on defense, Maryville still ran away with a big victory on the road.
Agnes Scott (0-21, 0-12) scored 20 points in the first quarter and led by six before Maryville (15-6, 8-4) found another level in the second quarter.
The Scots limited Agnes Scott to nine points in the second quarter and seven points in the third.
Klaire Varney led Maryville with 19 points, 10 steals and nine assists. Shelby Hix had 17 pints, seven rebounds and four steals, and Courtney Carruthers had 17 points and four rebounds.
Elsa Eckenrod added 15 points and five rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.