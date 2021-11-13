Playing in front of its fans for the first time since early 2020, the Maryville Scots sent a clear message to hometown supporters: Don’t leave early, don’t get down, never give up.
After trailing through most of the contest, the Scots ripped off the final 13 points to turn an impending loss into a solid 66-57 victory over Birmingham Southern on Saturday.
Birmingham Southern (1-1) led 57-53 with just over four minutes remaining, but Maryville College (2-0) forced three turnovers and shut down the Panthers offense while each of the starting five Scots scored points in crunch time.
The first half ended with Birmingham Southern enjoying a 33-27 lead that stretched out to 11 points early in the second period. Maryville briefly knotted things at 38-38 behind a 3-pointer from Chase Ridenour, who finished with 14 points.
The Panthers, behind the 17 inside points of center Christian Stewart, pushed the lead back to eight while the Scots missed three inside shots in a row, including one open layup on a fast-break opportunity.
After the Panthers got a Stewart put-back off a desperation heave from outside as the shot clock expired, Nick Clifton scored with a deft inside spin move to cut the lead to one possession.
Game-high scorer Myles Rasnick (21 points) followed a missed Birmingham Southern trey by canning a gutsy 12-foot pull-up jumper and then Maryville College kept pushing inside while in the double bonus to earn free throws, hitting 7 of 8, to forge ahead.
Birmingham Southern missed two last-minute 3-point shots then had three put-back attempts fall out. Maryville finally corralled the carom, and Clifford put the exclamation point on the win with a dunk at the buzzer.
“This will be a confidence booster,” Maryville coach Raul Placeres said. “Now you can go back to the film and say, ‘Look, when we did the things that we were trying to do from the start, good things happen.’ We had a lot of unfortunate misses, a lot of great looks that we just missed. Nerves, first home game in over two years with fans in the crowd.”
After shooting just 30 percent from the field and only 4-of-8 from the stripe in the first half, Maryville improved to end with a 40% mark in the second period and went 12-of-14 on free throws earned from an up-tempo attack.
Rasnick’s outside jumper forged a 57-57 tie, then the Maryville defense stepped up to force a turnover on the perimeter. Birmingham kept possession after one jump ball, but Felix Uadiale forced another turnover and the Scots took the final lead with just over 2 minutes remaining on two free throws from Rasnick. Uadiale (8 points) scored on an inbounds pass from J.R. Sanders. With Birmingham missing outside shots, Maryville countered with free throws from Sanders and Ridenour to extend the lead.
“We know the talent we have on our team,” Rasnick said. “We knew that if we kept giving it our all, especially on the defensive end, if we picked it up the lead would turn our way. We told ourselves that once we got the lead we’d never look back, and that’s what we did.”
Birmingham Southern played a deep roster, rotating in entire units throughout the game. Only three of the 15 playing Panthers logged more than 20 minutes of action, while each of the Maryville five starters finished with a minimum of 20 minutes.
The Maryville bench accounted for 13 points, led by five each from Jekobe Coleman and Kordell Kah, who also picked up five rebounds in his 11 minutes. Clifton and Uadiale each finished with seven boards, while Sanders the Scots with six assists.
The Scots committed only nine turnovers while the Panthers were charged with 21 giveaways.
Maryville travels to Sewanee to take on University of the South on Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.