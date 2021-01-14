JR Sanders is well aware of the proud tradition that the Maryville College men’s basketball program boasts. The senior point guard was a part of its latest accomplishments, playing in 50 of the Scots’ 58 games between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons that ended with NCAA Tournament berths.
Last season, he and the rest of his teammates endured results on the other side of the spectrum.
It took until Dec. 30 for Maryville College to pick up its first win of the season, knocking off Stevenson, 67-50, to snap a nine-game losing streak. The final two months of the campaign were just as difficult as the Scots finished under .500 (9-17, 8-10 USA South) for the first time since 2012-13.
“It was frustrating, but I always looked at it as a learning moment,” Sanders told The Daily Times. “I’ve never been through anything like that. It was tough, and we went through some growing pains, but I feel like we can change some things around this year.”
Maryville College is eager to prove last season was an anomaly with a cast that includes five returners who averaged double-digit minutes, a healthy Nick Clifton after he suffered a torn ACL a year ago, Division-I transfers Myles Rasnick (East Tennessee State) and Chase Ridenour (Tennessee Tech) and a talented freshman class.
The Scots were picked to finish second in the USA South West Division in the preseason coaches poll on Wednesday, but they think they can achieve even more than that. They get their first chance to live up to their own lofty expectations when they host Piedmont at 3 p.m. today inside Boydson H. Baird Gymnasium.
The two programs will face off again at noon Saturday as part of the USA South’s truncated conference-only schedule.
“I think our preparation each and every day in practice is critically important for us to grow as a team,” Maryville College coach Raul Placeres said. “I’ve done this long enough having played on teams as a player and coached on teams that have gone on to the NCAA Tournament, and this team has all the makings of being a conference champion and getting to the NCAA Tournament, but we have to take it a practice at a time and a game at a time, and hopefully those things can materialize.”
The increase in confidence stems for Maryville College’s believed improvement on offense after it ranked last in the USA South in field-goal percentage (41.9%) a year ago.
Sophomore guard Kevin Chong and Sanders averaged 12.1 and 11.9 points per game, respectively, last season, and Clifton was scoring 12.3 points per game before his injury. Reigning USA South Freshman of the Year Felix Uadiale has taken a step forward after averaging 9.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and sophomore Kordell Kah provides a reliable option from the perimeter after shooting 38% from 3-point range.
That foundation will be bolstered by Ridenour and Rasnick — both Webb School of Knoxville graduates — and their proven scoring ability at all three levels.
Ridenour left Webb as the program’s all-time leading scorer after tallying more than 2,000 points. He averaged 22 points per game as a senior and was a Division II-A Mr. Basketball finalist. Rasnick scored 1,323 career points and was a 2018 Division II-A All-State selection.
“They bring the competitive nature that we needed last year, honestly,” Sanders said. “Last year, we struggled to even make it a priority for us to bring the energy for basketball, but they brought in a lot of that energy for us. It was easy to build that chemistry with those two, and I can speak for everyone on that.”
Maryville’s improved depth coupled with the athleticism and length included within it should make it even better defensively than it was a year ago when it allowed 76.4 points per game and limited opponents to 34.1% shooting.
“We just need to get game experience on the floor together,” Placeres said. “With all the talent we do have, we just have to put it together. I think on paper we look like we should do extremely well, but you don’t get any wins for looking good on paper. You have to come out and prove it.”
After a long wait caused by the pandemic, the Scots finally get the opportunity to put the misfortune of last season behind them and get back to the success the program is accustomed to.
“It’s a blessing to be a part of something that is bigger than yourself, so being able to go to the NCAA Tournament and continue the history of this school, those are things that you’ll cherish for the rest of your life,” Rasnick said. “Those are the reasons why I’m here, and I know it’s why other guys are here: to experience moments like that with the guys you love.”
