Maryville College men’s coach Raul Placeres didn’t have many complaints about his team’s performance against Piedmont on Saturday.
He liked his players’ shot selection, and was pleased that they controlled the boards. The Scots outrebounded the Lions, 48-43, and grabbed 21 offensive rebounds.
There was just one problem: Maryville College’s shots simply weren’t falling. The Scots shot 32.9 percent from the floor and 20 percent from the 3-point line during a 83-73 loss to Piedmont on Saturday to split their two-game conference series against the Lions at home. Maryville College defeated the Lions, 82-73, during Friday’s season opener.
“Throughout the course of the game, there were some shots that were obviously forced or rushed, but for the most part, they were clean looks,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “They were the same looks we got (on Friday) and we knocked those down (Friday) and shot at a better percentage. We were 1-of-17 from the 3-point line in the second half and I’d say about 80% of those were wide-open looks.
“We’ve never done something like this where you play the same team on back-to-back nights, so it’s something new. I think the team on the second day that didn’t win the first game comes in desperation mode because they know in a 12-game conference season that you can’t go 0-for-2 during the weekend. I thought our kids competed.”
Myles Rasnick led the Scots (1-1) with 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Felix Uadiale contributed 16 points and JR Sanders added 12. Despite their shooting struggles, the Scots only trailed Piedmont, 41-40, with 16:43 left. The Lions went on a 12-0 run in a 2:43 span to take control of the game. They led the rest of the game
“Bottom line is that we didn’t make shots,” Placeres said. “We got great looks. The players that need to be taking those shots took those shots. They went in yesterday; they didn’t go in today. It’s really that simple.”
