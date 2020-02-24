As Maryville College on Friday wrapped its preparation for its final regular season game, senior Josh Brooks got some bad news; All-you-can-make full-court layups in one minute.
Coach Raul Placeres loves the drill. Brooks, now in his fifth season with the Scots, hates it.
Knowing it could be the last time he ever performed the drill, Brooks sucked it up and made nine – one more than the goal. With a few seconds left before his time was up, Placeres shouted, “Can you get 10?”
There was no way Brooks could get all the way to the rim at the other end of the court, but he did have time to heave it from the opposite foul line.
Swish. Nothing but net.
“Coach,” Brooks responded. “We’re going to practice again next week.”
Three days later, Brooks was back in Boydson Baird Gymnasium for what again could have been his final practice, but this time the Scots (9-16, 8-10) were preparing for their first-round game in the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament, which they will play Tuesday night in Lookout Mountain, Ga., against two-time defending West Division champion Covenant College (14-11, 11-7).
It is a pivotal accomplishment for a team full of first-year players that lost its first nine games. It wasn’t clinched until a 75-71 road win over LaGrange on Saturday afternoon.
The Scots had won three in a row to get themselves into the top four of the division but lost their previous game to Piedmont to set up Saturday’s virtual playoff game in which the winner made the tournament.
Maryville trailed by eight points with under 13 minutes to go when it switched from a man defense to a zone. LaGrange made one of its next 13 shots, which allowed the Scots to get back into the game. They scored final six points, including a layup by JR Sanders with 17 seconds to and two free throws by Brandon Green.
It was the type of performance one would expect from a team full of experienced players. Maryville’s roster full of freshmen and sophomores suggests that isn’t the case, but so many of them have done most of the heavy lifting throughout the season that they are no longer inexperienced.
That’s a big reason why Brooks was confident after his 80-foot heave on Friday.
“You really can’t predict the future, but you know when your team is ready to play,” Brooks said Monday. “I saw a team that has made stride after stride and it finally paid off...We probably faced everything you could think of, but we found a way to make it happen. It was a joy to see our guys’ faces. Now they get the taste of the conference tournament and the experience.”
Tuesday’s tournament opener will be tough in large part because of where it is. Covenant is perhaps the loudest gym in the conference, and the home team is 9-1 there this season. That includes an overtime win over Maryville on Feb. 5.
Since that win, however, Covenant is 1-4 with three of those losses coming in its last three games.
A better run of recent results gives Maryville better momentum than Covenant, but for Maryville this is about more than the last five games. It’s about the last 15.
A print out of the conference standings from the end of January is pinned to a cork board in Placeres’ office. It shows Maryville in last place in the West Division, and in big letters at the bottom is the word, ‘HOPE.’
It’s a reminder of how Maryville’s players stayed the course throughout the 0-9 start and kept the goal of qualifying for the conference tournament in the forefront of their minds. They finished that job, but they’re not yet satisfied.
“I told the guys we need to continue to buy in, to work hard, to see it through because were were capable,” Placeres said. “We were in so many games we had the opportunity to win and we just hadn’t learned how to win. In the new year, (we have a) winning record. It speaks to the growth of the group.”
