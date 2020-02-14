It made sense to doubt the Maryville College men’s basketball team at Christmas.
The Scots encountered surprising doldrums during non-conference play. It’s not that they expected to be great as soon as the season tipped off, but they underestimated just how far they had to go with a roster full of first-year college players.
Even as Maryville’s record bottomed out at 0-9, coach Raul Placeres continued to preach perseverance and hard work. Now, as the Scots prepare for their penultimate home game today (Saturday, Feb. 15) against Brevard College, they can see a light at the end of a tunnel they weren’t sure they’d ever escape.
The Scots will tip off around 4 p.m., following the completion of the women's regular-season finale against Agnes Scott, which begins at 2 p.m.
Maryville’s men are 7-6 since their ninth game on Dec. 29 and wins in their final three games will clinch a berth in the USA South Athletic Conference tournament. The Scots could get in by winning two of their last three, though one of those victories almost surely would have to come on the road against fifth-place LaGrange in the regular season finale.
With a conference tournament berth comes a chance to qualify for the NCAA Division III Tournament — the same place the Scots ended the last two seasons with rosters full of upperclassmen.
“The kids are starting to see it now,” Placeres said. “It’s in our grasp. We don’t need anyone’s help. It’s on us. If we can do that, it’s crazy to think from where we started the year we can finish in second place in our league just like we did last year.”
The Scots (7-15, 6-9) have won their last two games — the second time this season they’ve won back-to-back — and hope to make it three in a row Saturday. To do that, they’ll have to avenge their Jan. 28 loss at Brevard (6-17, 5-11).
If recent performance carries over, the Scots should be able to take care of business. They outscored Berea 27-4 in the first seven minutes of their road win on Wednesday. In the game before that, they scored 45 points in the final 14 minutes of a road win over Pfeiffer.
In that span of 21 minutes, 11 seconds, Maryville outscored its competition 72-21.
One of the biggest sparks lately has been junior point guard JR Sanders. He scored 29 points against Pfeiffer and 20 more against Berea. In a two-point overtime loss at West Division-leading Covenant on Feb. 5, Sanders scored 27 points.
As one of two active upperclassmen on the roster, Sanders has had had to play a leading role in helping a young group adjust to a new level of basketball. It was rough in the early going, but this week he said it finally feels like they are turning a corner.
“I’m glad we went through the adversity at the beginning,” Sanders said. “If we were winning at first we would never know what losing was like. I can see a lot of growth. A lot of guys maturing and being focused, listening to coach. Our whole team had a hard time understanding why we were losing. You can see the difference now because we’re winning.”
Sanders’ increased production has been important, but what his emergence means as part of the bigger picture means even more.
Placeres said depth can make a big difference at the Division III level because most teams have one or two top players that need to carry the load. Four active Maryville players (Sanders, Kevin Chong, Brice Martin and Felix Uadiale) average double figures in scoring. Senior Josh Brooks is close at 9.7 points per game.
Much of that is because the team, excluding the season-ending knee injury to Nick Clifton, finally has achieved full health, roles have become more defined and the players are beginning to grasp those roles.
In the last 13 games, five players have led Maryville in scoring. That includes freshman Kordell Kah, who has done it twice yet ranks sixth on the team in scoring. The Scots are 5-1 in games during which at least four players score in double figures.
Maryville has been doing more of that lately, and they’ll need it to continue if they’re going to make a strong push for the playoffs over the last three games of the regular season.
“I’ve told them all year I feel like I’m coaching conference champions,” Placeres said. “I said that when we were 0-9. I’ve been at this level a long time as a coach and a player. (When it comes to) the dynamics of winning conference championships, we have the size, the length, the scoring ability. It’s just a matter of this young team gaining that valuable experience.
“It took us a little bit longer than I anticipated. We’re fighting. We just have to be 1-0 after every 40 minutes. If we do that, we’re going to find ourselves in the conference tournament where we feel like we can beat anybody.”
