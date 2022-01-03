The Maryville College men’s basketball team returned home with a pair of resume-boosting wins at the D3Hoops.com Classic in Las Vegas last week, but they’ll have to wait to carry that momentum into 2022.
The No. 23 Scots (11-1, 1-0 USA South), already off to a strong start before starring in one of Division III college basketball’s biggest regular season events, beat Pacific Lutheran, 74-68, then followed that up with a win over the University of Chicago, 83-73, to pull off the sweep and set themselves up nicely heading into the thick of their conference slate, starting with Brevard College today, but due to positive COVID tests on MC’s end, that game won’t happen this week.
The Scots and Tornadoes are currently scheduled to play again at Brevard on Feb. 8 while today’s originally scheduled matchup will be made up at a later date. Non-conference road games at Mary Baldwin on Saturday and at Greensboro on Sunday are canceled and as it stands, they’ll return to action on Jan. 12 at Piedmont University.
MC missed two games during the 2020-21 season due to COVID protocols.
“We have experience with this,” Maryville College coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. “These are the times we’re living in now. There’s no reason for me to be upset. I just hope that the guys that do have it, that they’re safe and they’re healthy and they can just get back to normal activity. That’s all you can do. Once we reconvene, we’ll get back after it and get back to work and hopefully continue to play at the level we’ve been playing.”
Until then, the Scots have plenty to be happy about. They’re closing in on their longest streak as a ranked team since 2003 and are poised to move up in the standings after showcasing themselves on a national stage. Junior guard Myles Rasnick was named the USA South Conference Player of the Week after averaging 21.5 points, four rebounds and two assists in both games of the D3Hoops.com Classic where he also earned Most Outstanding Player honors.
Junior forward Felix Uadiale made the all-tournament team with a combined 28 rebounds and five blocks against Pacific Lutheran and Chicago while scoring 16 and 12 points, respectively.
“I was really pleased with the way we played,” Placeres said. “We had to get acclimated to the travel and playing so late on that first night but we played a quality opponent and we found a way. I thought the second day, we definitely, from about the 10 minute mark in the first half to the end of the game, I thought we were pretty darn good and shot it at a very high clip. Overall, there were a lot of contributions from different guys.”
Placeres had in mind when he accepted the invite to play in the classic during the offseason that it would give the Scots valuable experience in a tournament-like atmosphere. It was the same reasoning he had when he signed MC up to play Hampden-Sydney Classic in Virginia on Dec. 18-19, where it also went undefeated in two outings.
He’s hoping that competition against national teams pays off come February and March when they try to defend their 2020 conference crown in the USA South Conference Tournament and then a potential run in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
“This team, I think, was ready to be battle-tested and that’s why I chose to play so many non-conference games early in the year and on the road,” Placeres said. “It will help us, hopefully, down the road if we are to compete for a conference championship and the NCAA Tournament.
“You have to prepare yourself that way. We’ve played three pretty darn good teams (at neutral sites) that had a NCAA Tournament-type feel to it. I felt like that’s what we needed to do to get this team ready.”
Aside from what MC did on the court and what its appearance did for its brand nationally, Placeres made the most of the Scots’ time away from basketball, using the experience to strengthen the team’s bond which has already transitioned into how they’ve played in each of their first 12 games.
“The team bonding was awesome,” Placeres said. “We got to go to the Hoover Dam, we went to In-and-Out burger, we had a really nice dinner at a really nice restaurant Monday night. We got to spend a lot of time on the (Las Vegas) Strip. We really bonded together. There’s so many memories that they’ll take for the rest of their lives. It got us even closer together than we already are.
“A lot of great things happened in 2021. Regular season (conference) champs, conference tournament champs, start the regular season 11-1. This has been as good of a start as we have had in a very long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.