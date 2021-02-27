A less-than-stellar defensive performance on Thursday forced the Maryville College men's basketball team to wait two additional days to be crowned the USA South West Division regular-season champions, but the Scots rebounded with a stronger effort to earn the division title.
Maryville College limited LaGrange to 43.2% shooting after allowing the Panthers to make 57.7% of their shots in the first game of a home-and-home series while upping their own output from 43.2% to 54.7% en route to an 88-81 victory Saturday that secured the regular-season championship in LaGrange, Georgia.
"Winning a regular season title under general circumstances takes unbelievable discipline and a true love for ones work, but to do so during a pandemic with adversity at every turn is flat out extraordinary," Maryville College coach Raul Placeres told The Daily Times. "I'm proud of my players, my staff, my trainers and my administration and thankful to all our families, alumni and fans for their support amid a tough year with no one in attendance.
"But the job is not done. We have a very tough opponent next Wednesday."
Sophomore shooting guard Myles Rasnick scored a team-high 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting to go along with five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore center Felix Uadiale (17 points), senior point guard JR Sanders (15) and junior small forward Kevin Chong (12) also scored in double figures.
Maryville College will host Covenant in the opening round of the USA South Tournament on Wednesday.
