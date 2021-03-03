Both the Maryville College men and women's teams secured victories in the first round of the USA South West Division tournament Wednesday to advance to this weekend's championship games.
The men's team knocked off Covenant — the preseason favorite to win the conference — 81-74, while the women cruised to a 80-60 win over LaGrange.
Covenant tied it at 38 with 19:20 remaining in the second half before Maryville College reeled off a 16-2 run that proved to be enough cushion for the Scots.
Sophomore guard Myles Rasnick and sophomore power forward Nicholas Clifton each scored a team-high 16 points while senior point guard JR Sanders (15 points), sophomore power forward (12) and sophomore center Felix Uadiale (11) also scored in double figures.
The women trailed 16-12 after the opening quarter and proceeded to outscore LaGrange, 19-8, in the second to build a lead that only grew as time passed.
Seniors Klaire Varney and Shelby Hix each scored 21 points to lead the Scots while fellow senior Kelley Wandell added 15 points.
The men will host Piedmont, a team it split a two-game series with to open the season, at 5 p.m. Saturday inside Boydson Baird Gymnasium while the women will travel to face the Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday.
