The Maryville College men’s basketball team has some unfinished business.
The Scots won both the USA South regular season and tournament championships a year ago, but the cancellation of the NCAA Division III winter championships caused by COVID-19 left them yearning for more.
A new season begins at 7:30 p.m. today against Johnson University, which is fresh off a transition to the NAIA ranks after winning the NCCAA Division II national championship a year ago, and all the usual standards are in play. Maryville College was the unanimous pick to win the USA South Western Division, but within the program the belief is it can achieve much more.
“It’s just repeating what we did last year but stepping it up a little bit more because we know we have a bigger target on our backs,” Maryville College senior point guard J.R. Sanders told The Daily Times. “It’s pretty exciting because everybody knows what this team is capable of.”
Everybody includes people outside of Maryville. The Scots were ranked No. 23 in D3hoops.com’s preseason top 25 for the first time since the 2018-19 season, but they hope the ranking lasts longer than it did then. Maryville College opened that campaign with three straight losses and were removed from the poll the following week.
Instances like that provide motivation and knowledge of what it takes to be considered one of the beat teams in college basketball for an extended time, but the Scots are not overly concerned with where they rank. They do, however, plan on proving they belong.
“The high expectations are a privilege,” Maryville College coach Raul Placeres said. “I don’t like to use the word pressure because the expectations are based on what we have coming back and what we’ve added, but none of that matters. It doesn’t help us win a game, it doesn’t help us grab a rebound or get a stop on the defensive end.
“We haven’t really put any emphasis on that. We’ve come to work every single day since Oct. 15 and hopefully we’ve gotten better to be ready for our first game.”
Maryville College’s stock is high because it returns every major contributor from last season’s championship squad except Kevin Chong, who averaged 9.6 points per game in 12 games (11 starts).
The Scots also get added reinforcements with the return of junior guard Chase Ridenour, who played all of three minutes before suffering a season-ending injury a year ago, and the emergence of standout freshman forward Kaleb Powell.
“Every year is a new year, and every year brings new challenges, but the consistency across the board helps the development of the younger players you bring into the program and also the flow in practice,” Placeres said. “You’re able to move a little bit more swift because the guys know the expectations of what needs to be done.
“I think our depth is our strength, and if you pass by practice, you really couldn’t tell who the first or second team is because I think they’re very competitive.”
A tough non-conference schedule that includes games against Division-I Samford, No. 13 Emory and an invitation to the D3hoops.com Las Vegas Invitational will have the Scots prepared for USA South competition and whatever potentially lies beyond.
MC has earned 20 NCAA Tournament berths in its history and has reached the Sweet 16 three times and the Elite Eight once.
The Scots believed they could have etched their name next to those legendary teams of the past a year ago, and that faith has not dwindled in the eight months since a championship season ended without a reward.
“This team has a ton of talent,” Ridenour said. “Coach P has talked to us about having high expectations and being one of those (past Maryville College) teams that have gone far in the tournament.
“When you look at (the preseason notoriety), it puts how good this team can be in perspective, especially with how much better we’re going to get throughout the year. It just shows that the goals we have are in our reach and there’s nothing this team can’t accomplish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.