The Maryville College men's basketball team downed Covenant, 76-64, on Friday night in a USA South Athletic Conference road game.
Nicholas Clifton tallied a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for Maryville College (6-1, 6-1 USAC). He was 6-for-8 from the floor and added three steals, two assists and a block.
Joining Clifton in double figures for the Scots were Felix Uadiale (13 points), Kevin Chong (11 points), Myles Rasnick (10 points) and Kordell Kah (10 points).
Maryville College shot 53.7% and recorded 12 3-pointers against Covenant (7-7, 3-4 USAC).
