It was Senior Day for the Maryville College soccer teams and the veterans of both the men’s and women’s squads left the Scots soccer complex with decisive wins. It was even more special for the most senior soccer Scot of all, Pepe Fernandez.
Veteran coach of both teams, Fernandez celebrated his birthday by being doused with Gatorade by the men’s squad after a dominating 10-2 win over Huntingdon College early Saturday evening.
The Scots (12-2-1, 5-0-1) went on a scoring frenzy that continued even as Fernandez was able to rotate in virtually every player on the massive 33-name roster.
The clipping of the Hawks’ wings clinched the regular season USA South Conference championship, meaning the Scots will host a tournament opening-round game next Saturday.
Sophomore Craig McIlwraith finished with a hat trick. Junior Henry Ndubueze padded his nation-leading assist totals with two assists while scoring two goals of his own, including a dazzling display of dribbling talent on his first score, setting the tone for the explosion of Scots goals.
Ndubueze dribbled directly up the middle of the field from the center circle, faked out one defender just outside the penalty arc, then popped in the first Maryville goal just six minutes into the action on a run that would be worthy of Sports Center highlights.
Senior Will Stephens popped in a header off a deep corner dish inside from Jacob Newton for a second score 11 minutes later.
Ndubueze assisted on the next two MC scores, with Austin Vinyard and McIlwraith finishing. Huntingdon (6-8-2, 2-2-2 USA South) managed one score before halftime but Maryville continued the onslaught with two goals in the first five minutes of the second period, and never relented.
“Henry was just electric,” Fernandez said. “Just unbelievable. Vinny (Vinyard) was unstoppable up front. It was good to see Will Stephens get a goal on Senior Day. Just so many good things today. I’ve just got a lot of pride in these guys.”
Huntingdon showed more offensive push to open the second half but after one Hawk shot careened off the crossbar, MC took charge to produce the blowout.
Ndubueze scored unassisted on another long run, then McIlraith finished the next two scores for his hat-trick. Ryan Clift assisted with a deep crossing pass then after a yellow card for jersey pulling, McIlraith hit a free-kick in from 25 yards out for a 7-1 lead with just over 30 minutes of play remaining.
Waves coming in off the bench made no difference, with Jorge Graniel, Josh Campbell and Matthew Kiser adding goals.
The Maryville defense was stout, with three different goalkeepers recording impressive saves. Senior Luke Semaan recorded six saves as the starter. Junior Carter McAdoo had four saves and Mykal Manfred added three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.