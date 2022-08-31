Pepe Fernandez’s yearly expectations for his Maryville College men’s soccer program hasn’t changed despite joining a brand new league this past offseason.
The Scots, who are coming off of a regular season USA South Conference title, will try to carry over that success into the Collegiate Conference of the South, a league that was formed last winter and will begin play this fall.
The conference includes a number of familiar foes that MC faced in the USA South, including LaGrange, Berea, Covenant, Piedmont and Huntingdon while adding a new opponent in Belhaven University.
“It’s always fun to have a little bit of a different challenge,” Fernandez said. “We know most of the teams that are in there, but we’re excited that we’re part of something new. We were without a conference for about 10-12 years, then we formed the Great South Conference and that was a lot of fun just being in a conference, then we were in the USA South, so it’s exciting just to have another challenge. We’re looking forward to it. I think it’s great that we can take some of the strengths and weaknesses of the other conferences that we were in and as a group of coaches and administrators, build new things that we feel like we can improve on.
“We’ll have to work out some kinks this year, but it’s always exciting to be the first at doing something.”
The Scots opens their season at the Maryville College Soccer Complex against Sewanee at 7 p.m. tonight.
MC finished 12-3-1 a year ago and won seven straight games on its way to a Western Division title before ending its season in a 2-1 loss in the first round of the conference tournament.
With an experienced returning roster, the Scots were picked to finish second in the CCS’ preseason coaches poll, but Fernandez has his sights set on a higher finish.
“Like everybody, we don’t worry about the new polls, but our expectations every year are to be at the top of the conference. That’s where we want to be,” Fernandez said. “There’s some good teams. Last year, we won the regular season (title) and Covenant won the (conference) tournament and that’s happened in the USA South quite a bit where us and Covenant have been the two top programs, even going back to the Great South. The regular season is one animal and the tournament is a whole other animal.
“I think the top teams will be typically what they’ve been, but you throw Belhaven into the mix there and it’ll be interesting to see how they fit into the conference.”
MC lost two starters from the 2021, including midfielder Jameson Elmore, who played for the Scots the past six seasons after sitting out due to injury and gaining an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID season in 2020.
Outside of that, however, MC’s roster features 11 seniors and 14 sophomores who had plenty of opportunities to see the field and make an impact as freshmen last season.
“The way it worked out with him was he got to play six years of soccer at Maryville but he was such a versatile player and he could play anywhere on the field and he’s a big loss for us,” Fernandez said. “We’ve got a great group of guys coming back. I mean, three defenders, two starting midfielders, three starting forwards coming back, so I think that having that group of players back, you hope you take a step forward.”
That group learned how to win close games, too. The Scots played in six overtime matches in 2021 and won five of them. While a new NCAA rule will prohibit overtime in regular season games, Fernandez has confidence that experience will pay off.
“With that group last year, it wasn’t the craziest season I’ve ever been around,” Fernandez said. “It’s exciting (to have most of those players back). It just got to the point where you’re like, ‘Come on, guys.’ They do it once, it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s exciting!’ Then they did it again and I was like, ‘OK, two overtime games in a row, that’s pretty impressive.’
“I think they got to the point where they thought, ‘We get this to overtime, we’re going to win.’ You didn’t want to mess with it too much and it was fun and exciting to be around.”
